Personal Injury Attorney Dawn Hassell Selected to Best Lawyers 2025

San Francisco Attorney Dawn Hassell Honored with Inclusion in Best Lawyers 2025 for Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hassell Law Group proudly announces that its founding attorney, Dawn Hassell , has been selected for inclusion in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers in the category of Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation. This prestigious recognition is awarded to lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional skill, integrity, and success in their respective fields.Best Lawyers is one of the most respected peer-reviewed publications in the legal profession, honoring attorneys who have garnered the respect and admiration of their colleagues. Selection to Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey, and being included is a testament to an attorney's legal acumen, ethical standards, and commitment to their clients.Dawn Hassell has long been recognized as a leading personal injury attorney in the San Francisco Bay Area. With over two decades of experience, she has successfully represented clients in a wide range of cases, including car accidents, bicycle accidents, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death. Her unwavering dedication to achieving justice for her clients has earned her numerous accolades and a reputation for excellence.I am very honored to be recognized by Best Lawyers,” said Ms. Hassell.“This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and hard work of The Hassell Law Group legal team and our unwavering commitment to our clients. We will continue to fight for the rights of those who have been seriously injured and ensure they receive the justice they deserve.”The Hassell Law Group, under Ms. Hassell's leadership, has secured tens of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for its clients, while helping them recover from devastating injuries and life-changing accidents. The firm's personalized approach and relentless advocacy have made it one of the most trusted names in personal injury law throughout the Bay Area.Dawn Hassell's selection to Best Lawyers 2025 further solidifies her status as one of Northern California's premier personal injury attorneys. Her inclusion in this distinguished list underscores her commitment to providing exceptional legal representation and her ongoing contribution to the legal community.

