THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES FIVE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

HARRIS, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery ® (TCFD) today announced that five new members have been elected to its Board of Directors . Mimi Clarke Corcoran, Former Executive Director of the Child Mind Institute; Lon Dolber, Founder & Former CEO of American Portfolios; Ari Greenburg, President of WME;

Brian Harper, Founder and Managing Partner of 11North and Former Chairman of the Board of Autism Speaks; and Veronica Sullivan, SVP and Head of Global Production External Affairs and State & Local Government at NBCUniversal, were all elected by unanimous vote. Their appointments are effective immediately.

"This is an extremely exciting time for The Center for Discovery. Our new Directors bring a deep breadth of experience in the autism, mental health, financial, and government affairs sectors, along with a new expanded geographical reach for The Center," TCFD Board Chairperson Edward C. Sweeney said. "The programs and services we provide are second to none, and with the expertise of our new Directors, the future has never been brighter."

Mimi Clarke Corcoran is the former Executive Director of the Child Mind Institute (CMI). She has nearly three decades of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, with the majority of her career focused on advocating for children and expanding their opportunity for success, specifically in the mental health field. Aside from CMI, Mimi's experience includes roles as director of the Special Fund for Poverty Alleviation at the Open Society Foundation and President and CEO of the National Center for Learning Disabilities. Corcoran's son Alex, has lived at TCFD since 2007.

"I am honored to join the Board of The Center for Discovery, an organization at the forefront of innovation in supporting, caring for, and creating nurturing environments for people with significant special needs," Corcoran said. "I am anxious to use my experience in childhood education and mental health to help support this wonderful community."

Lon Dolber is the Founder & Former CEO of American Portfolios, an independent broker-dealer. Mr. Dolber is a major philanthropic leader with a strong belief in corporate social responsibility and a long history of giving back to the community. Since 2010, he has partnered with The Center for Discovery in the development of the Adventure Team Challenge in connection with World T.E.A.M. Sports to provide extraordinary athletic and outdoor experiences for children and adult athletes from The Center.

"Joining the Board is the perfect next step in my involvement at The Center for Discovery," Dolber said. "I've been visiting for nearly 15 years through my work with World T.E.A.M. Sports and what this community has achieved

is moving, profound, and a testament to The Center. The T.E.A.M. acronym stands for The Exceptional Athlete Matters and at The Center for Discovery, the team is exceptional on a daily basis."

Ari Greenburg is the President of WME (William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC), the largest talent agency in the world with over 500 agents and $1 billion in annual revenues, and has been an active fundraiser and volunteer for various Autism-related charities for decades. Throughout his career, Greenburg has been primarily a television agent, representing writers and producers of popular programming. He has helped package hits such as This Is Us, Stranger Things, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Gossip Girl, The Handmaids Tale, and Masters of the Air. His recent successes include Ripley, Only Murders in the Building, and Lincoln Lawyer. Greenburg splits time between Los Angeles and New York with his wife Andrea and two children, Tyler and Avery. His son Tyler lives at TCFD.

"Having a child with special needs has taught us so much about the power of community and the impact of contribution. Our family is committed to focusing our efforts on housing and independence - for our son and others like him. It's an honor for me to represent our family on the TCFD Board. We look forward to doing all we can to help [President & CEO] Terry Hamlin and the leadership team build a sustainable community at The Center," Greenburg said.

Brian Harper is the former Chairman of the Board of Autism Speaks and is currently the Founder and Managing Partner of 11North. Harper has more than twenty-five years of real estate experience, including serving as the CEO and President of RPT Realty, a NYSE-traded REIT. Under his direction, RPT achieved the largest multiple expansion in the sector and completed more than $2 billion in investment activities before being acquired by Kimco Realty in January of 2024. A dedicated philanthropist, Brian is an active member of several industry associations, including YPO, ULI, and ICSC. Brian and his wife Laleh's child, Caleb, lives at TCFD.

"I am truly honored to be elected to the Board at The Center, a place that has become a second home for many families, including my own. The unwavering love, and comprehensive resources have been a lifeline for us, and I am excited to contribute support, resources, and continued innovation to this incredible community," shared Harper.

Veronica Sullivan is the Senior Vice President and Head of Global Production External Affairs and State & Local Government at NBCUniversal. In this role, Sullivan oversees economic development policy globally for NBCUniversal's entertainment units, including Universal Film Group, Universal Studios Television Group, Telemundo, and Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. Additionally, she leads state and municipal legislative, regulatory, and public policy advocacy across fifty states for all NBCUniversal businesses, including NBC Sports and the NBCUniversal News Group. Sullivan has worked in public service, which included serving as Chief of Staff to two New York Members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. Sullivan is a member of the Steering Committee for the Association for a Better NY and on the Advisory Board of the Association of Film Commissioners International.

"From the moment [Board Chairperson] Ed Sweeney started telling me about The Center for Discovery, I knew I wanted to help support this life changing organization," Sullivan said. "I look forward to doing whatever I can in Albany, Washington, and beyond to raise awareness of the profound impact The Center is having on children and adults with severe disabilities."

"I am very pleased to welcome our new Board Members to The Center for Discovery. Each of these accomplished individuals brings unique strengths and perspectives that will be a valuable asset to our organization. Their skills will complement and strengthen our already amazing and dedicated team of Board Members.

We look forward to collaborating and making great strides together," said Dr. Terry Hamlin , President & CEO of TCFD.

Corcoran, Dolber, Greenburg, Harper, and Sullivan join an internationally-recognized dynamic team of leaders on the TCFD Board, including: Edward C. Sweeney, Board Chair/NRS, Inc.; Eileen Naughton, Treasurer/Former Google; Michael Dubilier, Secretary/Dubilier & Company; Nelly Bly-Arougheti, Director/Author/Editor; Ellen Alemany, Director/Former CIT; Kevin Fee, Director/Castlerock Asset Management; Joel S. Forman, Esq., Director/Akerman LLP; Aidan Quinn, Director/Actor; Kim Raisler, Director/Levine, Plotkin, & Menin, LLP;

George Todd, MD, Director/Mount Sinai; and Allison Vella, Director/Former Sun Trust Bank/Saint David's School.

F or more information about The Center for Discovery, please contact Michael Rosen, Exec. VP of Development, Marketing, and Strategic Communications at: [email protected] .

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders, located 90 miles northwest of

New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in

Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations.

For more information about TCFD, please visit .

