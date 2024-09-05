(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage IoT Applications 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital signage is an ambiguous term used in reference to a wide range of solutions for presenting and information on digital displays. There is no universally accepted definition of what the term encompasses, but it generally includes a broad range of solutions as diverse as traffic signs, menu boards and in-flight entertainment displays. The report definition is a system that comprises a connected display screen, a media player and a content management system that are managed over a local network or remotely. Systems that require manual intervention, such as swapping an SD card in the media player to load new content, are left outside of the scope of this report.

The first connected digital signage solutions were commercially launched about three decades ago. Since then, digital signage solutions have found their way into nearly every possible vertical market and a wide variety of application areas. The untapped potential is still vast and the industry is expected to continue to experience strong growth in the coming years.

Global shipments of display screens for digital signage will grow from 21.2 million units in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6 percent to reach 36.6 million units by 2028. The number of digital signage displays in active use is at the same time estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3 percent during the next five years from 91.5 million units in 2023 to 149.4 million units in 2028.

Highlights from the report



Detailed analysis of the digital signage industry.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the digital signage market.

Reviews of vendor strategies and competitive dynamics.

Perspectives on the impact of new technological advancements. Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2028

Market trends and drivers



The digital signage market expands

Industry consolidation reduces market fragmentation

Developments in the CMS market hold the potential to disrupt the value chain

Technological advancements continue to drive market development

Digital signage has affirmed its place as a central platform for digital marketing

Retail media is the new talk of the town The growing importance of sustainability in digital signage

This report answers the following questions



What are the key applications for digital signage?

What is the potential market size for digital signage solutions?

What are the driving forces behind consolidation in the digital signage market?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

Which are the leading digital signage display, CMS and media player vendors?

How is the competitive landscape evolving? How are technological advancements affecting the industry?



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Overview of the digital signage industry

1.2 The digital signage value chain

1.2.1 Display screen vendors

1.2.2 Media player vendors

1.2.3 Content management system providers

1.2.4 Installers, system integrators and network operators

1.3 Application areas

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Office and enterprise

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Foodservice

1.3.7 Manufacturing and logistics

1.3.8 Outdoor signage

2 Evolution of the Digital Signage Industry

2.1 Advancements in technology

2.1.1 From non-connected to connected digital signs

2.1.2 Media player form factors

2.1.3 Display technologies

3 Vendor Profiles

3.1 Media player vendors



Advantech

AOPEN (Acer Group)

Arrow Electronics

BrightSign

Giada

IAdea

IBASE

Rikomagic

Shuttle

DynaScan Technology

Elo Touch Solutions

Goodview (CVTE Group)

Hisense Group

iiyama

Leyard and Planar

LG Electronics

Panasonic

PPDS (Philips)

ProDVX

Samsung Electronics

Sharp NEC Display Solutions

Sony

Vestel Group

Appspace

Broadsign International

Cineplex Digital Media

Creative Realities

Deneva (ICON Multimedia)

Dise (Vertiseit)

easescreen

Grassfish (Vertiseit)

Intuiface

Korbyt

Mood Media

Mvix

Navori Labs

Nsign.tv

OptiSigns

PADS4 (NDS)

Poppulo

Rise Vision (AUO Display Plus)

Scala (STRATACACHE)

Signagelive

Spectrio

STRATACACHE

Telelogos

Uniguest

Visual Art

Waapiti

Wondersign (GigaCloud Technology) ZetaDisplay

4 Forecasts and Conclusions

4.1 Market trends and drivers

4.1.1 The digital signage market expands

4.1.2 Industry consolidation reduces market fragmentation

4.1.3 Developments in the CMS market hold the potential to disrupt the value chain

4.1.4 Technological advancements continue to drive market development

4.1.5 Digital signage has affirmed its place as a central platform for digital marketing

4.1.6 Retail media is the new talk of the town

4.1.7 The growing importance of sustainability in digital signage

4.2 Market forecasts

4.2.1 Digital signage displays

4.2.2 Media players

4.2.3 Connectivity in digital signage

