Maha: MMRDA Clears Contractor Appointments For Construction Works

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved appointments of contractors for key road infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday.

These projects involve the and widening of over 50 kilometres of roads addressing critical needs in the region and are expected to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity.

Chief and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said that these projects mark a significant leap forward in improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“With better infrastructure, we are not only addressing traffic congestion but also fostering growth in the region. I am confident that these developments will enhance the quality of life for the residents and boost the overall economy,” the Chief Minister said.

The Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said that these infrastructure projects will play a pivotal role in improving traffic flow and accelerating development in Mumbai and Thane.

“Our focus remains on creating a robust road network that meets the future demands of the region,” he added.

The MMRDA executive committee has cleared the appointment of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd as a contractor for the Rs 2,727 crore Balkum to Gaimukh NH 3 Connector Ghodbunder By-Pass DP Road (Thane Coastal Road) with 13.45 km length. It will be a 3+3 lane road including an 8.11 km elevated viaduct and a 5.22 km at-grade road, with a 120-meter creek bridge over Kalwa Creek.

Further, it has appointed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd for the Rs 1,525.31 crore Creek Bridge and Road from Kasarvadavli to Kharbao, Bhiwandi with a 3.93 km length. The 3+3 lanes road will cross key transport corridors like the Multi-Modal Corridor, Thane Creek, and Bullet Train route

The MMRDA has approved Navayuga Engineering Co Ltd for the Rs 2,682 crore Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar to Thane. Furthermore, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd has been appointed for the Rs 1,847.72 crore Elevated Road from Anand Nagar to Saket on the Eastern Express Highway.

The Afcons Buildcon Ltd has been appointed for the Rs 1,981.17 crore Elevated Road from NH-4 (Old) to Katai Naka crossing multiple key infrastructures such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train and DFCC Railway line.

The MMRDA has appointed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd for the Rs 975.58 crore Creek Bridge from Gaimukh to Payegaon and also for the Rs 288.18 crore Creek Bridge from Kolshet to Kalher.

The Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has been appointed also for the Rs 451.10 crore Elevated Road from Kalyan-Murbad Road to Badlapur Road Over the Karjat-Kasara railway line.

Moreover, the MMRDA has appointed KBA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (JV with Shree Mangalam Buildcon) for the Rs 68.08 crore Metro Line 4 & 4A – Construction of Foot Over Bridge at Teen Hath Naka (Part of Extended MUIP).