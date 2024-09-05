Edelman Names UK Chief AI Officer & Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Edelman has made two leadership appointments in its UK business, naming chief operating officer Gavin Spicer to the newly-created role of UK chief AI officer and Joe Carmody, previously CEO of Edelman Ireland, as its new UK COO.



Carmody (pictured, right) joins the UK business having led Edelman Ireland for the past 10 years. In his new role, he will head up the operationalisation of UK business strategy within the agency.



Spicer (pictured, left), who become COO last year , replacing Justin Westcott, will take on Edelman's first UK leadership role focused on artificial intelligence. He will focus on integrating AI into the business, advancing AI solutions for clients and leading the deployment of new AI products and services, including Edelman's Trust Stream, into the UK.



He will continue to lead the Edelman's dedicated Microsoft team, Assembly, in the EMEA region – a role he has held for the past 15 years.



Edelman UK CEO Ruth Warder said:“We are committed to continuously evolving the highest quality outcomes for our clients and experiences for our teams. With Joe as chief operating officer and Gavin as chief AI officer, we have the leadership that we need to navigate the changing needs of our clients whilst enriching the culture of collaboration and capabilities of our teams.”



Carmody added:“I've worked with Ruth for many years and it's a privilege to support the team in delivering innovative, high quality and impactful work for clients. I look forward to help building on the success of the UK business.”

