Sarah Haran Sets Sail: Introducing The Plevier Barge - The UK's First Handbag Showroom Afloat

- Sarah HaranLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --In a bold and innovative move, Scottish handbag designer Sarah Haran Accessories is launching the UK's first floating handbag showroom aboard the Plevier Barge, docked in Canary Wharf, London.This unique venture is the latest leap of faith by founder Sarah Haran, who has consistently taken unconventional paths to grow her brand. The Barge, a 100-foot luxury vessel, will serve as a showroom and event space, offering an unparalleled shopping experience in one of London's most prestigious locations.Headquartered in Paisley, Sarah Haran is no stranger to taking risks and defying industry norms. Her journey from a high-profile tech career to launching a successful handbag brand has been marked by innovative strategies, such as her decision to forgo traditional retail spaces to create unique customer experiences.“I've always believed in doing things differently,” said Sarah Haran.“The Barge is not just a showroom; it's a space where our community can gather, learn about our brand, and experience the joy our handbags bring to everyday life. Launching this floating showroom allows us to create a unique, immersive environment that reflects our brand's ethos.”Sarah Haran Accessories has seen remarkable growth, even amid the challenges of the global pandemic. The brand grew revenues by 150% during COVID-19 and this success story is a testament to Sarah's ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviours and to innovate in response to market shifts. The Barge continues this strategy, providing a fresh, experiential approach to retail that aligns with the evolving ways women shop and engage with fashion.“The Plevier Barge at Canary Wharf represents a soft landing for our brand in London,” said Haran.“It's a place where we can welcome customers, host events, and showcase our products in a setting as innovative and luxurious as the handbags themselves.”The 100-foot vessel boasts four bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities and a large upper deck meticulously converted into a high-end showroom. Equipped with underfloor heating, the Barge offers a comfortable, year-round venue for customers to explore Sarah Haran's collection in a relaxed and intimate setting.Launching a showroom on a barge was inspired by a desire to create a unique, joyful experience for existing customers and newcomers to the brand. The luxurious finish of the Barge mirrors the craftsmanship and attention to detail that define Sarah Haran's handbags. It also provides a central London location that is easily accessible, making it a perfect venue for hosting events, private appointments, and the brand's popular YouTube series,“3 Bags on a Boat,” featuring well-known personalities such as Anthea Turner, Kate Garraway, Vanessa Feltz, and Lizzy Cundy.Canary Wharf was chosen for its strategic location, offering easy access via the Elizabeth and Jubilee lines, just a 10-minute journey from Bond Street and Kensington. This location enhances the brand's presence in London and is a convenient hub for customers, press, and international visitors.The Sarah Haran Barge is open by appointment from Monday to Friday, 10 am to 4 pm. Customers are invited to explore the collection, learn more about the brand's unique concept, and experience first-hand the joy of owning a Sarah Haran handbag.ENDSAbout Sarah Haran AccessoriesFounded in 2017, and launched online in 2018, Sarah Haran Accessories is the brainchild of former tech executive Sarah Haran. The brand is celebrated for its innovative approach to handbag design, offering products that seamlessly blend beauty and functionality. With a mission to bring“bags of joy” to every moment of life, Sarah Haran Handbags has quickly grown into a beloved brand known for its luxury craftsmanship, vibrant colours, and strong fan community.For more information or to book an appointment, please visitMedia Contact:Lisa Palompo DixonPalompo PR07795436966...

