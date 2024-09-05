North America Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Set To Reach USD 2,134.86 Mn By 2032, At A CAGR Of 38.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

The rising data breaches in healthcare primarily drive the North America automated breach and attack simulation forward.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The comprehensive research study by Polaris Market Research provides a thorough analysis of the market share, size, trends, growth drivers, and recent developments.Our latest analysis of the North America automated breach and attack simulation market reveals that the market is on a growth trajectory. It was valued at USD 115.86 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2,134.86 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.2% from 2024 to 2032.What is Automated Breach and Attack Simulation?Automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) is an autonomous and continuous software-based approach that simulates cyberattacks to identify vulnerabilities in security environments. With BAS tools, organizations can get an in-depth understanding of vulnerabilities by automating the testing of threat vectors like data exfiltration, lateral movement, and external and internal threats. BAS helps security teams mitigate potential cyber risk by providing early warning for possible threats. Also, they can lower the risk of successful cyberattacks in a constantly evolving threat landscape.BAS works by replicating a wide array of attack vectors, attack paths, and attack scenarios. These tools can simulate network and filtration attacks, phishing, malware attacks, ransomware attacks, and endpoint attacks. BAS can run continuous testing 24/7 and provide actionable insights highlighting specific vulnerabilities and configurations. The crucial role BAS plays in improving the defensive capabilities of companies drives the North America automated breach and attack simulation market demand.What are Key Report Highlights?.The market size was valued at USD 115.86 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2,134.86 million by 2032..An increase in fraudulent activities in North America is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market..The market segmentation is primarily based on offering, application, deployment mode, end user, and region..The US region is anticipated to dominate the North America automated breach and attack simulation market growth over the forecast period.Who are Top Market Players?Leading market players invest heavily in R&D initiatives to expand their product offerings. Also, they undertake a variety of strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth.The major players operating in the market are:.AttackIQ.com.Cymulate.FireMon, LLC.Keysight Technologies.Mandiant (Google).Nopal Cyber.Picus Security.Rapid7.ReliaQuest, LLC.SCYTHE.Skybox Security, Inc..Sophos Limited.What are Latest Market Drivers and Opportunities?.Increased Data Breaches: North America has the presence of numerous hospitals and pharmaceutical firms. An increase in data breaches affecting healthcare institutions in North America drives the North America automated breach and attack simulation market sales..Regulatory Compliance: Organizations across various sectors, including IT, healthcare, and finance, face increasing pressure to comply with government regulations. These regulations demand robust protection measures and prompt responses to attacks and breaches..Rising Fraudulent Activities: An increase in fraudulent activities in North America has increased the need for effective cybersecurity solutions. Thus, organizations are increasingly adopting attack simulation services to test the performance of their security solutions.Which Region Leads Market Growth?The research report provides market insights into the US and Canada. The US is anticipated to emerge as the dominant region in the North America automated breach and attack simulation market. This is due to the widespread adoption of attack and breach simulation tools by the country's defense sector. The increased adoption is fueled by the growing emphasis on using breach and attack simulation platforms to improve the security of stored information.How is Market Segmentation Done?By Offering Outlook:.Platforms and Tools.ServicesoTrainingoOn-demand AnalystoOthersBy Deployment Mode Outlook:.Cloud.On-premisesBy Application Outlook:.Configuration Management.Patch Management.Threat Management.OthersBy Simulation Outlook:.Enterprises and Data Centers.Managed Service ProvidersBy Country Outlook:.US.CanadaFAQs:What is the growth rate of the North America automated breach and attack simulation market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 38.2% from 2024 to 2032.Which country accounted for the largest market share?The US had the largest share of the North America automated breach and attack simulation market.Which offering held the highest share of the North America automated breach and attack simulation market in 2023?The platform and tools segment held the highest share of the market.Which end user had the highest share of the market in 2023?The managed service providers segment had the highest share of the market. 