Andrii Sybiga Appointed Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Andrii Sybiga to the post of of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 258 MPs voted in favor of Sybiga's appointment.

As is known, from 2016 to 2021, Sybiga was Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey.

In May 2021, Sybiga was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Office where he was in charge of foreign policy and strategic partnership development.

In April 2024, he became Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada received a resignation letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

On the same day, the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy supported Kuleba's resignation