13th China Intellectual Property Annual Conference to kick off from September 13 to 14

(MENAFN) The 13th China Intellectual Property Annual is scheduled to be held from September 13 to 14 in Beijing, offering a significant platform for global innovation exchange and cooperation. The event, organized by the Intellectual Property Publishing House, is set to attract key participants from various industries and countries. The conference’s theme, "Intellectual Property (IP) Empowering New Quality Productive Forces," reflects its focus on how intellectual property can drive innovation and enhance productivity in rapidly evolving sectors.



Liu Chao, head of the Intellectual Property Publishing House, revealed during a press conference that around 150 speakers from both China and abroad have been invited to share insights at the event. Participation from enterprises in patent-intensive industries, such as new energy, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and the Internet of Things, will see a notable increase. Additionally, companies involved in emerging business models and new sectors will play a critical role in the discussions, highlighting the relevance of intellectual property in fostering technological advancements and economic growth.



Multinational companies from the United States, Germany, Britain, Denmark, and Japan are set to take part in the conference. These participants will explore how intellectual property laws and policies can support innovative development and cross-border cooperation. The event will provide an opportunity to address common challenges faced by companies in protecting their intellectual property in global markets, while also discussing strategies to strengthen IP protection on an international scale.



One of the key themes of the conference will be the alignment of China's intellectual property regulations with high-standard international rules. Discussions will focus on creating a market-oriented and law-based business environment that is recognized globally, as well as promoting greater openness in IP-related policies. Special attention will be given to the international expansion of Chinese enterprises, particularly the challenges they encounter in safeguarding their intellectual property rights as they pursue global growth opportunities.

