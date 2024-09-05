Colombia’S Controversial Pegasus Spyware Deal Unveiled

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2021, the Colombian secretly purchased a sophisticated spyware called Pegasus from an Israeli company. President Gustavo Petro revealed this transaction, which involved transferring $11 million in cash.



This sum represents a part of a broader agreement with NSO Group Technologies Ltd., known for its surveillance technologies.



President Petro detailed the transaction's specifics: he transported $5 million, roughly €4.5 million, by air. The funds were moved from Bogotá to Tel Aviv.



Authorities declared this cash to Israeli on June 27, 2021. The funds reached the company's account three days later.



The timing of this purchase coincides with a period of significant social unrest in Colombia , raising questions about the intent behind acquiring such intrusive technology.







Pegasus has capabilities that include monitoring calls, emails, and texts across several platforms. Governments worldwide have used it to spy on journalists, activists, and political figures.



The acquisition, carried out without appearing in the National Budget or receiving judicial oversight, hints at potential mismanagement or misuse of state resources.



These actions skirt the legal boundaries set by the Colombian Constitution, suggesting possible financial misconduct.



Recognizing the seriousness of these implications, Petro has called for a thorough investigation by the Financial Information and Analysis Unit of Colombia (UIAF ). He also welcomes international experts to ensure a comprehensive forensic audit.



This situation underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability when governments acquire and deploy surveillance technology. It is especially crucial during times of political and social instability.



The global context, with ongoing investigations into the misuse of Pegasus in Spain and Israel, reflects widespread concerns about privacy rights and state surveillance.

