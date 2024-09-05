l Illuminate Your Way with the New Trippo LED Solar Flood Light Featuring a Built-in Torch

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 4th September, 2024: Goldmedal Electricals, a leading player in India's Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) sector, proudly unveils its latest innovation, the Trippo LED Solar Rechargeable Flood Light with Torch. This cutting-edge lighting solution combines powerful illumination with versatile functionality, setting a new benchmark. Designed to meet diverse lighting needs, the Trippo LED Solar Flood Light not only brightens spaces with exceptional efficiency but also offers the convenience of a built-in torch, making it an ideal choice for both everyday use and emergency situations.

As consumers and businesses prioritize sustainability and long-term cost-effectiveness, solar-powered LED lighting continues to gain popularity. This growth is further propelled by advancements in photovoltaic technology, cementing solar-LED solutions as a cornerstone of future illumination technology. The market for these innovative lighting solutions is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, reflecting a global shift towards renewable energy sources.

Key features of the Trippo LED solar rechargeable flood light with torch include:

1) This product features IP54 protection, ensuring it is resistant to dust and water splashes for enhanced durability and reliability

2) It is equipped with a monocrystalline solar panel for efficient and reliable charging

3) It boasts a sleek and aesthetically designed ABS housing, complemented by a high-performance lithium battery

4) This torch includes a red and blue flashing light function for emergency use

5) It offers battery backup of up to 4 to 20 hours and a charging time of 10 to 12 hours

6) This product features a 4-stage charging indicator for easy monitoring of the battery status

7) Three modes lighting: full brightness (100%), Middle brightness (75%-50%), Low brightness (25%)

8) It comes with an ON/OFF switch, allowing users to toggle between the torch mode and the flash light mode

Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said "LED lighting has undergone remarkable evolution, incorporating advanced features for energy efficiency and durability. The integration of solar technology has further revolutionized the field, offering sustainable solutions. Our Trippo LED solar flood light exemplifies these advancements, harnessing solar energy for reliable illumination in various settings. It represents a significant step forward in our dedication to green technology."

The Trippo LED Solar Rechargeable Flood Light with Torch is priced at Rs. 4025/-. Additionally, it comes with a one-year warranty.





