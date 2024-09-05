Legal Marketing Boutique Agency Amplify Adds New Senior Talent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify is pleased to announce a significant addition to our team of digital legal marketing experts. Scott Santese , a nationally-renowned senior business development officer, joins the team, bringing over 25 years of experience in law firm marketing. Scott is set to provide invaluable knowledge and strategic insight to Amplify's clients as VP of Sales.

Amplify brings on Scott Santese, nationally-renowned senior business development officer.

Scott Santese, Business Development, Amplify

"I'm excited to join the Amplify team in their mission to deliver excellence in digital media marketing and strategy for law firm clients," said Santese. "My background in Mass Communications has helped me guide some of the best law firms in the nation in local, regional, and national marketing efforts through targeted Media Buying, award-winning Creative Services, Multi-Media campaign tracking, analysis, and implementation."

Throughout his career, Santese, a Texas Tech graduate, has consistently driven exceptional results for catastrophic injury and mass tort law firms. He has maximized their marketing investments in website and landing page development, SEO, SEM, PPC management, Social Media Marketing, and video content syndication.

Amplify CEO Matt Salvato remarks, "Welcoming Scott to the Amplify team sends a powerful message to the industry about our commitment to scaling and solidifying our position as the nation's premier boutique legal marketing agency. Scott's expertise and perspective will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious goals."

Amplify is not just a legal marketing agency; it promises a dynamic approach to shaping the narrative of law firms across the nation . Amplify is a catalyst for transforming how legal brands connect with their audience.

Amplify is deeply committed to the people our law firm clients serve and is always an engaged and empathetic partner on their journey to justice. We are equally committed to being fully present for the advocacy organizations - such as the Florida Justice Association , American Association for Justice, Pennsylvania Association for Justice and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association - that help lawyers make a difference in the lives of their clients.

About Amplify:

Amplify is a revolutionary/evolutionary legal marketing and content agency based in Miami, New York/New Jersey, San Antonio and Montreal. Committed to reshaping the narrative of legal brands, Amplify focuses on strategic storytelling, brand building, and targeted reach to ensure clients connect with the right audience, in the right places, at the right time.

