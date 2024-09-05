Chetu To Highlight AI-Powered Netsuite Solutions At Suiteworld 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services, is excited to announce its participation in SuiteWorld 2024, the largest gathering of the Oracle NetSuite community from Sept. 9-12 in Las Vegas.



"We're thrilled to connect with the attendees and highlight how Chetu can empower businesses to tailor their NetSuite solutions to their unique needs," said Atit Shah, Director of Operations at Chetu, who oversees ERP projects. "As a certified NetSuite Alliance Partner since 2021, Chetu has extensive experience customizing NetSuite across various industries, including retail, supply chain, finance, and more. We leverage Artificial Intelligence to supercharge NetSuite's capabilities, driving operational efficiency and innovation."



At SuiteWorld, Chetu will showcase its AI-powered NetSuite solutions, including:



Smart Inventory Management



Powered Risk Management



Automated Financial Reporting and Analysis



Demand Forecasting



Predictive Analytics and Financial Forecasting



Lead Scoring for CRM Solutions



In addition to AI integration, Chetu offers a comprehensive suite of custom development services for NetSuite, including Migration, Customization, Configuration, Installation, Administration, and System Deployment.



SuiteWorld attendees can visit Atit Shah and the Chetu team at Booth No. 118. Please visit to request a consultation, or for more information visit Chetu's Custom NetSuite Developer Services Page or Chetu's Custom Oracle Developer Services Page.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit .



