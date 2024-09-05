Andrea D. Carter Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrea D. Carter Accepted Into Forbes Council

Forbes Advisor named the Adler University Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D.) in Industrial and Organizational (I/O) Psychology as one of the country's top programs.

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and Leaders.

- Andrea D. CarterTORONTO, CANADA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANDREA D. CARTER, ADJUNCT PROFESSOR FOR ADLER UNIVERSITY AND THE CEO AND FOUNDER OF BELONGING FIRST, A CONSULTING FIRM THAT ADVISES COMPANIES ON HOW TO REFINE THEIR DEI INITIATIVES, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Andrea was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of the Council, Andrea has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Andrea will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.Finally, Andrea will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC-the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program."I am truly honored to join the Forbes Council and to be part of a dynamic community of industry leaders. This opportunity not only reinforces my commitment to advancing the conversation and research around belonging in the workplace but also provides a platform to collaborate with like-minded experts. Being a member will enable me to further amplify the voices of those driving positive change, while deepening my organization's leadership in fostering inclusive and thriving environments. I am excited to contribute and continue pushing the boundaries of what it means to create a culture where everyone belongs."ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit .For Media Inquiries: Andrea CarterEmail: ...Phone: (437) 837-3091###This press release is available for republishing under the Creative Commons license.

