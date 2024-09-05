'Selective Character': Putin Says He Doesn't Understand France's Actions Against Telegram's Durov (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir has voiced his bewilderment over France's recent actions against Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who was formally placed under investigation by French authorities last week. Speaking at an economic forum on Thursday, Putin characterized the French investigation as having a“selective character,” a statement that underscores the deepening rift.

Putin revealed that while he had met Durov several years ago, they had not maintained any subsequent contact. The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, further added to the intrigue by asserting last month that he was unaware of any meeting between Durov and Putin.





The French investigation into Durov revolves around allegations that Telegram, under his stewardship, has been exploited for illicit activities including fraud, money laundering, and child pornography. Durov's legal team has denounced the inquiry as“absurd,” casting a shadow over the legal proceedings.

French authorities have accused Telegram of providing "almost non-existent cooperation" with law enforcement, especially in cases related to criminal activities like child pornography.





As international scrutiny intensifies, the situation not only strains Franco-Russian relations but also raises questions about the broader implications for global tech governance and diplomatic norms.