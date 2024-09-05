Azerbaijan Sets New Customs Duties On Metal Waste And Scrap
Nazrin Abdul
The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the "Goods Nomenclature of
Foreign Economic Activity" and adjusted customs duty rates through
a new decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov,
Azernews reports.
The revisions include increased export duties on metal waste and
the introduction of export duties on previously exempt metal
scraps. Export duties now range from $7 to $500 per 1,000 kg for
various types of metal waste, including cast iron,
nickel-containing metal scraps, and coated ferrous metals. Duties
for lathe sawdust, offcuts, mill waste, and shredded metal scrap
have also been raised from $5 to $500.
This decision will take effect 60 days after its
publication.
