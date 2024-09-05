عربي


Azerbaijan Sets New Customs Duties On Metal Waste And Scrap

9/5/2024 6:07:54 AM

Nazrin Abdul

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the "Goods Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity" and adjusted customs duty rates through a new decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

The revisions include increased export duties on metal waste and the introduction of export duties on previously exempt metal scraps. Export duties now range from $7 to $500 per 1,000 kg for various types of metal waste, including cast iron, nickel-containing metal scraps, and coated ferrous metals. Duties for lathe sawdust, offcuts, mill waste, and shredded metal scrap have also been raised from $5 to $500.

This decision will take effect 60 days after its publication.

AzerNews

