Arab Economic Body Convenes In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The 114th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League at the level of ministers kick-started at the bloc's headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, with the State of Kuwait participating.

The agenda embraces a host of key Arab economic and social issues, primarily the Greater Arab Free Trade Zone (GAFTA), the Arab Union, investments in Arab countries, Morocco's postal experiment, and space initiative (Madak).

The conferees are also expected to discuss economic topics, including shoring up the Palestinian and unifying the Arab discourse for the annual joint meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

A report on the Arab food security situation, food sustainability, agricultural development, and aquaculture strategies, is also to be discussed during the council's gathering.

Furthermore, the agenda involves topics pertinent to a suggestion for setting up volunteer centers for young people and retirees, aiming at serving and taking better care of old people in the Arab world, along with pan-Arab cooperation in social and developmental domains and sustainable development.

Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance for Economic Affairs Talal Al-Namesh led the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the meeting. (end)

