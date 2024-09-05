Man Injured In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 76-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack in Kherson on the morning of September 5.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the morning, Russian troops attacked a man in Kherson with a drone,” the statement said.
As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the 76-year-old Kherson resident suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital for further treatment.
Read also:
Russian strike on Poltava
: Death toll rises to 54
As reported by Ukrinform, video evidence has emerged of another war crime committed by the Russian army - Russia has deployed drones to "hunt" for civilians in Kherson.
MENAFN05092024000193011044ID1108639313
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.