Man Injured In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson

The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, Russian attacked a man in Kherson with a drone,” the statement said.

As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the 76-year-old Kherson resident suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital for further treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, video evidence has emerged of another war crime committed by the Russian army - Russia has deployed drones to "hunt" for civilians in Kherson.