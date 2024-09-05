عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QCB Governor Attends 24 Fintech Conference In Riyadh


9/5/2024 5:15:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

RIYADH: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani participated on Tuesday in the first edition of financial technology 24 Fintech held in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The conference deals with the latest trends and innovations in financial technologies, in addition to governance, risk management, regulatory policies and other related topics.

MENAFN05092024000063011010ID1108639256


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search