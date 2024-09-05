QCB Governor Attends 24 Fintech Conference In Riyadh

RIYADH: Governor of Qatar Central (QCB) H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani participated on Tuesday in the first edition of 24 Fintech held in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The deals with the latest trends and innovations in financial technologies, in addition to governance, risk management, regulatory policies and other related topics.

