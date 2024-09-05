Snoonu Announces Five-Year Sponsorship Of Web Summit Qatar
Doha, Qatar: Snoonu announced a strategic five-year partnership agreement with Web Summit, the largest technology conference globally collaboration was formalised with a ceremonial signing, reinforcing Snoonu's commitment to spearheading technological innovation in Qatar. This long-term partnership with Web Summit aligns seamlessly with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which underscores the country's commitment to transforming into a knowledge-based economy.
Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are excited to continue our journey with Web Summit over the next five years. This partnership is not just an investment in Snoonu's future but also a commitment to Qatar's tech ecosystem. We look forward to contributing to and benefiting from the vibrant discussions and innovations that Web Summit brings to our region.”
