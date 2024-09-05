Türkiye’s BIST 100 opens Wednesday’s session 0.92 lower

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, opened at 9,929.83 points, reflecting a decrease of 0.92 percent or 91.97 points from the previous day's close. This opening value indicated a continuation of the downward trend observed in the prior trading session.



On Tuesday, the BIST 100 experienced a decline of 0.87 percent, closing at 10,021.80 points. During that session, the index saw a transaction volume of 78.4 billion liras, which is approximately USD2.3 billion. The trading activity was characterized by a slight drop, mirroring the overall negative trend in the market.



As of 10:08 a.m. local time (07:08 GMT) on Wednesday, the exchange rates were as follows: 34.0875 for the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY), 37.6705 for the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY), and 44.6798 for the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY). These figures reflect the current foreign exchange market conditions and their impact on the Turkish lira.



In commodities, the price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,517.85, while Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD73.20 per barrel. These prices highlight the ongoing trends in precious metals and energy markets, influencing both domestic and global economic conditions.

