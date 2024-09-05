Meeting Planned On Alternative To Poppy Farming: UN

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva has announced that efforts are underway to organise a joint meeting on alternative livelihoods for Afghan farmers and of drug addicts.

She made the announcement at a meeting with Deputy Prime for Affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir on Wednesday, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

The statement quoted Otunbayeva as saying:“We are striving to organise a joint meeting of numerous countries and institutions to provide Afghan farmers with alternative livelihoods and rehabilitation of drug addicts.”

She said Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials would also be invited to the meeting.

She added a lot of work was needed to eliminate the effects of several decades of drug production and trafficking in Afghanistan and to provide farmers with alternatives.

She will present UNAMA's quarterly report on Afghanistan to UN Security Council (UNSC) members soon, the UNAMA head informed.

For his part, the deputy premier said IEA had formed a high commission for an effective campaign against narcotics.

He added the interim government had a clear stance on drugs and banned the cultivation, sale and trafficking in all kind of narcotics soon after it returned to power in August 2021.

Assistance from partner institutions and countries could be effective in combating the scourge of drugs, the deputy premier believed.

Kabir urged the top UN diplomat to highlight the facts and latest developments in Afghanistan in her report to UNSC.

kk