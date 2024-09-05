Indonesia Calls For Global Collaboration On Green Energy Transition

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 5 (IANS) The two-day International Sustainability Forum (ISF), gathering state leaders, decision-makers, CEOs and sustainability experts from 53 countries to build collaboration for a green transition agenda, began in the Indonesian capital on Thursday.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, which boasts nearly 11,000 participants, President Joko Widodo said the forum would centre its discussions on the significance of energy resilience, the impacts of climate change, and the critical need for energy transition and sustainability, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I hope the ISF can serve as a platform where knowledge, experience, and resources converge to become shared assets and foster collaboration in addressing the challenge of climate change," he said.

Highlighting Indonesia's vast potential for green energy and carbon capture, Widodo pointed to the country's 3.3-million-hectare mangrove forests, which he noted were 8 to 12 times more effective at absorbing carbon than tropical rainforests.

However, he stressed that this potential could only be fully realised if developed nations stepped up their investment efforts and provided easier funding access for developing countries.

"Indonesia is open to collaboration with any nation to harness this potential, create a greener world, and ensure fair access to green energy," Widodo stressed, calling for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, echoed Widodo's message and emphasised the importance of acknowledging the varied starting points of different nations in their decarbonisation journeys.

He said that every country has different capacities, capabilities, and limitations when it comes to decarbonisation, adding that the forum "is a reminder that collaboration is essential for advancing our sustainability agenda."

"We will address energy transition, green inclusivity, biodiversity, nature conservation, sustainable living, and the blue economy. We also anticipate the signing of several landmark MoUs in the coming days," he said.