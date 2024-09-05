British tennis player Jack Draper advances to 1st Grand Slam semifinal at US Open

(MENAFN) British player Jack Draper has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal after securing a dominant straight-sets victory at the 2024 US Open. In the men's singles quarterfinals, Draper, currently ranked world No. 25, defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur with a convincing 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win at Arthur Ashe in New York City. This significant achievement marks a breakthrough in Draper’s career as he continues to make his mark on the international tennis stage.



Reflecting on the win, Draper expressed his excitement at playing on such a prestigious court. "It's amazing. To be out here in my first match on the biggest court in the world. Honestly, it's a dream come true for me," he said. Draper also acknowledged his improved fitness, which he credited as a key factor in his victory, noting that fitness had been an area where de Minaur previously had the edge over him. However, Draper suggested that de Minaur might not have been at his best during their match, adding, "I also think maybe he was struggling a little bit today with something, which may have helped me a little bit." He concluded by praising de Minaur's fighting spirit and looking forward to future battles between them.



At just 22 years old, Draper has made history by becoming the first British man to reach a US Open semifinal since Andy Murray’s 2012 title-winning campaign. His semifinal appearance is a major milestone not only for Draper but also for British tennis. His next challenge will be facing either world No. 1 Jannik Sinner or 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, which will take place on Friday.



In the women's singles, Czech player Karolina Muchova also secured her place in the US Open semifinals by defeating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 in their quarterfinal match. Muchova will face either top seed Iga Swiatek or American sixth seed Jessica Pegula in her next match, with the US Open set to conclude with the men's singles final on Sunday.

MENAFN05092024000045015839ID1108638878