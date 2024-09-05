Peru’S Export Surge: A Mid-Year Economic Lifeline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From January to July 2024, Peru's exports grew by 11.8%, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Úrsula León, reported.
This surge peaked in July with a 36.8% increase, pushing total export revenue to $40.014 billion, according to Mincetur data.
Key growth sectors included metallic mining, which contributed $3.084 billion, Agriculture at $889 million, and fisheries adding $286 million.
Gold stood out in the mining sector, generating $2.466 billion from increased volume and price. However, copper exports, the country's primary export product, saw only a 0.2% rise.
Over these seven months, the number of exporters in Peru increased to 7,755, marking a 5.1% growth from the previous year. Agricultural exporters made up 30% of this total, with miners accounting for 16%.
From August 2023 to July 2024, Peruvian exports reached 181 international markets. Asia was the largest market, capturing 52% of total export value.
The Americas followed with 31%, and Europe with 16%. China was the top destination, receiving 35% of these exports.
Other major markets included the United States (13%), the European Union (11%), Canada (5%), and India (5%).
Minister León emphasized China's role as the leading buyer of Peru's minerals and fishery products, purchasing 51% and 47%, respectively.
This robust performance highlights how vital exports are to Peru's economic strength, supporting job creation and demonstrating the impact of strategic market expansion.

