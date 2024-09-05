Makina Andras I By Danilo Villanueva Wins Silver In A' Watch Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Makina Andras I by Danilo Villanueva as a Silver winner in the Watch Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the excellence and innovation embodied in Villanueva's design, which stands out in the competitive field of watch design. The A' Watch Design Award is a well-recognized accolade that celebrates the most outstanding and forward-thinking designs in the watch industry.The Silver A' Design Award for Makina Andras I is significant not only for Danilo Villanueva but also for the watch industry and its customers. This recognition underscores the design's alignment with current trends and its potential to advance industry standards. By showcasing innovative features and a unique aesthetic, Makina Andras I demonstrates the practical benefits it offers users, setting a new benchmark for watch design.Makina Andras I stands apart from its competitors through its bold, modern approach to the traditionally art deco-inspired rectangular watch category. The watch's multifaceted, black PVD-coated stainless steel case features angular shapes and a tapered octagonal profile for reduced volume and increased wearability. The multi-layered, three-dimensional dial with a sand-blasted finish and the muscular, shapely strap further contribute to its striking appearance from every angle.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Makina Watches to continue pushing the boundaries of watch design. This recognition may inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration. By consistently striving for excellence and originality, Makina Watches aims to make a lasting impact on the watch industry and elevate the standards of design.Team MembersCreative Director Danilo Villanueva led the design of Makina Andras I, bringing his extensive experience and unique vision to the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Danilo VillanuevaDanilo Villanueva is a highly accomplished advertising professional and designer based in the United States. With over 15 years of experience working for multinational agencies across the globe, he has created impactful campaigns for major brands. In 2014, Villanueva founded Makina & Co, earning numerous design awards and recognition from international publications for his innovative watch designs.About Makina WatchesMakina, meaning "Machine" in Tagalog, is a family-run Filipino watch brand operational since 2017. Featured in local and international design, watch-expert, and style publications, Makina Watches is known for its custom-designed components and customized Swiss movements. The brand is committed to creating eccentric and unconventional designs that provide bold alternatives to the watch industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Watch Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Watch Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding watch designs from a diverse range of participants, including celebrated designers, pioneering agencies, fashion houses, manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants gain global recognition for their creativity and excellence in watch design, contributing to the advancement of the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.

