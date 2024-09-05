Occupancy Sensors Market To Surpass USD 7.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Occupancy Sensors size is expected to register 14% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing need for energy-efficient solutions.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occupancy Sensors is projected to exceed USD 7.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing emphasis on efficiency is a major growth driver in the market. According to IEA, in 2022, investments in energy efficiency surged by 16%, reaching USD 600 billion. As both residential and commercial sectors seek to optimize their energy consumption, there is a wider implementation of solutions that reduce waste and enhance operational efficiency. Occupancy sensors automatically adjust lighting, heating, and cooling systems based on the presence or absence of individuals within a space. This not only lowers energy bills but also contributes to sustainability goals by minimizing unnecessary energy use. The heightened awareness of environmental issues and the push for greener building practices are accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.

Microwave Sensors to Witness Rising Adoption

Occupancy sensors market size from microwave segment will grow rapidly through 2032, as these sensors offer superior performance compared to traditional technologies. Microwave sensors operate by emitting microwave signals and detecting the reflections from objects within their range. This capability allows them to sense movement and occupancy through various materials, including walls and partitions, making them highly effective in complex environments where other sensors might fall short. Moreover, microwave occupancy sensors are particularly advantageous in large spaces such as warehouses, industrial facilities, and high-ceiling areas.

Sensors for Indoor Operation to gain market appeal

Indoor operation segment will grow rapidly through 2032, as these sensors are designed to operate effectively within enclosed spaces, such as offices, schools, and healthcare facilities. Indoor occupancy sensors use a variety of technologies, including passive infrared (PIR), ultrasonic, and microwave, to monitor and manage the presence of individuals within a room. Their primary function is to optimize lighting and HVAC systems based on occupancy patterns, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and reducing operational costs. The increasing focus on creating smart and energy-efficient buildings has led to a growing adoption of indoor operation sensors.

Europe to come up as market leader

Europe Occupancy sensors market will gain traction through 2032, driven by the region's commitment to energy efficiency and smart building technologies. European countries are implementing regulations and standards aimed at reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainable practices. This regulatory environment is fostering the adoption of advanced occupancy sensors across various applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The European market is characterized by a diverse range of applications and innovations in occupancy sensors. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading the charge with significant investments in smart building projects and energy management systems.

Occupancy Sensors Market Players

Major companies in the Occupancy Sensors industry include, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Eaton Corporation, ABB Ltd. They are expanding product portfolios to incorporate advanced technologies such as microwave and ultrasonic sensors, which offer enhanced performance and versatility. Companies are also focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations with technology providers and building management systems integrators to enhance their market reach and integration capabilities. Additionally, significant investments in research and development are being made to drive innovation and improve sensor accuracy, efficiency, and connectivity. Another key strategy involves targeting new geographical regions and vertical markets, including residential, commercial, and industrial applications, to diversify their customer base and capture a larger market share.

In April 2024, Novelda announced the showcase of its new seat occupancy detection feature for the X7 UWB In-Cabin Sensor. The X7, known for presence detection, CPD, and vital signs monitoring, now adds seat occupancy through a software update, providing a reliable, cost-effective solution for car cabins.

