Canadian-Backed Iguá Secures Major Water Contract In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iguá Saneamento won a 35-year contract to oversee Sergipe, Brazil's water and sewage operations, with a bid of R$ 4.5 billion ($796.5 million).



This exceeds the state's minimum by 122% and is part of Brazil's initiative to privatize water services, targeting universal coverage by 2033.



Covering 95% of Sergipe 's sanitation system, the concession affects 2.3 million people in 74 municipalities.



It is among Brazil's largest deals, with R$ 6.3 billion ($1.116 billion) earmarked for investment, including R$ 4.7 billion ($824.78 million) in the first decade.



The win underscores Iguá's expansion in a market traditionally dominated by state entities. Competing against firms like Aegea and BRK Ambiental, Iguá emerged victorious, strengthening its market position.







Despite the competition, Iguá, established in 2017, is rapidly growing, backed by significant Canadian investments.



Deso, a state-owned company, will continue to manage water capture and treatment, while Iguá handles distribution and all sewage services. This aims to boost service efficiency and expand coverage.

Canadian Funds Significantly Support Iguá

Canadian funds significantly support Iguá. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 45%, while the Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds about 39%.



This backing provides robust financial support for Iguá's growth and expansion. The contract commits to extending water coverage to 99% of urban and rural Sergipe by 2033, with sewage services reaching 90%.



In addition, these targets align with Brazil's sanitation goals, highlighting the project's strategic significance.



This investment is expected to invigorate the local economy, enhancing tourism by improving long-neglected sanitation, which could unlock economic opportunities in Sergipe.



Iguá prioritizes innovation and sustainability, investing in water security and environmental initiatives. This approach could establish new sector standards in Brazil.



Offering a comprehensive concession, Sergipe could model more efficient service delivery for other states, potentially transforming Brazil's water management approach.



This pivotal project demonstrates the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in addressing infrastructure challenges in Brazil. It sets a precedent for future collaborations in the utilities sector.

