NC, Apni Party Workers Face Off In Srinagar

Srinagar- The workers of the National and the Apni Party, who were accompanying their party's candidates for filing nomination papers, got into a verbal spar outside the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) headquarters on Wednesday.

Accompanied by senior leaders- Dr Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Hassan Mir, the moment Mushtaq Guroo of the NC and Syed Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party arrived at the

near

the SMC headquarters in Karan Nagar, workers from both sides started shoving and abusing each other, creating a ruckus.

In an attempt to demoralize one another, the furious workers also screamed chants and waved party flags.



However, Guroo and Bukhari later submitted their nomination papers for Chanapora assembly segment at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar after the police and a few top leaders of both parties pacified their workers.



The Chanapora Assembly segment is likely to witness a close contest between Bukhari and Guroo in the forthcoming assembly elections.

