NC, Apni Party Workers Face Off In Srinagar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The workers of the National conference and the Apni Party, who were accompanying their party's candidates for filing nomination papers, got into a verbal spar outside the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) headquarters on Wednesday.
Accompanied by senior leaders- Dr Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Hassan Mir, the moment Mushtaq Guroo of the NC and Syed Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party arrived at the
near
the SMC headquarters in Karan Nagar, workers from both sides started shoving and abusing each other, creating a ruckus.
ADVERTISEMENT
In an attempt to demoralize one another, the furious workers also screamed chants and waved party flags.
However, Guroo and Bukhari later submitted their nomination papers for Chanapora assembly segment at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar after the police and a few top leaders of both parties pacified their workers.
The Chanapora Assembly segment is likely to witness a close contest between Bukhari and Guroo in the forthcoming assembly elections.
Read Also
EC Enforces Exit Poll Ban During J&K Assembly Elections
Restoration Of Statehood To J&K Collective Responsibility Of Country's All Citizens: Rahul
MENAFN04092024000215011059ID1108637408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.