BRICS Partnir Forum Set For Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The 2024 BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial will take place from September 10-11 in Xiamen, Fujian.

This year's forum will not only include the BRICS countries but also guest countries, with representatives from 40 nations and international organizations such as the New Development Bank, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the Digital Cooperation Organization. The forum will focus on global issues of common concern amidst the new wave of technological and industrial change, featuring 10 thematic discussions on topics including artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, low-altitude industries, and green industrial practices.







The forum will unveil the“International Cooperation Initiative on New Industrialization” and showcase the outcomes of the BRICS PartNIR's global development initiative network, announcing further expansion. Additionally, the“BRICS Industrial Cooperation Casebook” will be released, highlighting successful industrial cooperation practices among BRICS nations.

Concurrent activities will include competitions and exhibitions. The BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center will also host a workshop on AI technology and governance excellence for BRICS countries during the forum.

The 2024 BRICS Industrial Innovation Competition has introduced three major innovations:

It will focus on cutting-edge fields with five competition tracks, including AI-large models and low-altitude industries-general aviation.

For the first time, the competition committee has organized selection events in Brazil and Russia, and partnered with prominent domestic universities for the low-altitude industry track.

To strengthen outcome transformation, an awards ceremony will be held during the forum, and the“2024 BRICS Industrial Innovation Competition Outstanding Projects Collection” will be published.

Highlights of the 2024 BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition include three specialized sections focused on innovation, green development, and digital empowerment. New zones for low-altitude industries, industrial internet, and high-tech parks will be introduced.

The innovative international section will feature both returning exhibitors and new participants, such as the Venezuelan Embassy, Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, and the World Wide Web Consortium, presenting local high-quality enterprises and innovative achievements.

The innovation enterprise showcase will include Fortune 500 enterprises in information and communication technology, aerospace, as well as unicorn companies in emerging fields like low-altitude industries and humanoid robotics.