Msheireb Museums, Sidra Medicine Host 4Th Science Cafe Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums, in collaboration with Sidra Medicine, hosted the fourth session of the Science Cafe series on September 2 at Bin Jelmood House.

Titled "Hope for Little Heroes: Revolutionising Paediatric Cancer Therapies," the event provided an overview of the latest developments within paediatric oncology, highlighting pioneering innovations.

In a press statement, Msheireb Museums general manager Abdullah al-Naama said:“This series of events highlights the vital connection between culture and medicine, both of which are integral pillars in our lives. By creating a space where these two worlds can converge, we foster a dialogue that not only enlightens but also empowers our community.

Sidra Medicine research manager Dr Sahar Da'as, who is leading the Science Café initiative, said:“Through collaborative efforts like this series with Msheireb Museums, we aim to create greater awareness and support for pediatric cancer care, ultimately leading to brighter tomorrows for our young patients and their families."

The session hosted a series of presentations by experts in paediatric oncology from Sidra Medicine. Dr Ata Ur Maaz discussed the latest clinical advances in cancer treatments and their impact on survival rates. Claire May-Ann Ryman from Child Life, pointed out the need for parents to explain to their child about his or her condition and its implications, and what could be expected from it.

Dr Chiara Cugno, director of the Advanced Cell Therapy Core, emphasised that research in paediatric cancer was critical and ever changing:“Sidra Medicine is one of the few hospitals in the region, that has a synergetic approach between our research and clinical services where diagnosis, care, treatment and finding the best therapies are initiated at the same time. This approach enables us to offer personalised medicine strategies for children and young people with cancer.

The audience was equally moved when a patient family shared their child's personal journey that proved how life-altering newest treatments can be.

Fahad al-Turky, manager of Exhibitions and Programmes at Msheireb Museums, said: "Together, we have created a platform that not only educates but also motivates action and instills hope.”

