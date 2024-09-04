عربي


Result Of AGM


9/4/2024 1:15:57 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
AGM RESULTS STATEMENT
04 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 04 September 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

resolution Votes For
(including discretion) 		% Votes Against % Votes Withheld %
Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Independent Auditors' Report. 6,413,939 97.86% 97,369 1.49% 42,740 0.65%
Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 5,831,537 88.98% 456,142 6.96% 266,370 4.06%
Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 5,799,173 88.48% 454,656 6.94% 300,221 4.58%
Resolution 4 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. 6,144,612 93.75% 268,330 4.09% 141,108 2.15%
Resolution 5 - To re-elect Chris Allner as a Director. 6,025,377 91.93% 429,577 6.55% 99,096 1.51%
Resolution 6 - To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director. 5,951,718 90.81% 441,415 6.74% 160,917 2.46%
Resolution 7 - To re-elect Atul Devani as a Director. 6,149,270 93.82% 292,027 4.46% 112,753 1.72%
Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares 6,142,776 93.72% 206,924 3.16% 204,350 3.12%
Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 5,951,956 90.81% 419,801 6.41% 182,293 2.78%
Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares 6,296,594 96.07% 237,929 3.63% 19,527 0.30%

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


MENAFN04092024004107003653ID1108636708


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

