Result Of AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
AGM RESULTS STATEMENT
04 SEPTEMBER 2024
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 04 September 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:
| resolution
| Votes For
(including discretion)
| %
| Votes Against
| %
| Votes Withheld
| %
| Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Independent Auditors' Report.
| 6,413,939
| 97.86%
| 97,369
| 1.49%
| 42,740
| 0.65%
| Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
| 5,831,537
| 88.98%
| 456,142
| 6.96%
| 266,370
| 4.06%
| Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
| 5,799,173
| 88.48%
| 454,656
| 6.94%
| 300,221
| 4.58%
| Resolution 4 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
| 6,144,612
| 93.75%
| 268,330
| 4.09%
| 141,108
| 2.15%
| Resolution 5 - To re-elect Chris Allner as a Director.
| 6,025,377
| 91.93%
| 429,577
| 6.55%
| 99,096
| 1.51%
| Resolution 6 - To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director.
| 5,951,718
| 90.81%
| 441,415
| 6.74%
| 160,917
| 2.46%
| Resolution 7 - To re-elect Atul Devani as a Director.
| 6,149,270
| 93.82%
| 292,027
| 4.46%
| 112,753
| 1.72%
| Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares
| 6,142,776
| 93.72%
| 206,924
| 3.16%
| 204,350
| 3.12%
| Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
| 5,951,956
| 90.81%
| 419,801
| 6.41%
| 182,293
| 2.78%
| Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares
| 6,296,594
| 96.07%
| 237,929
| 3.63%
| 19,527
| 0.30%
END
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
