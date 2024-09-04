Ebay Open 2024 Gold Sponsor Showcasing Global Shipping & Returns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Asendia USA is excited to announce its third year as a Sponsor of eBay Open at their 2024 event, highlighting its strong relationship with eBay and dedication to helping sellers expand their reach globally. This premier event, tailored for eBay sellers, offers in-person and virtual opportunities for networking, gaining insights from keynote speakers, and exploring innovative partnerships. By way of the eBay Open Virtual Event, Asendia USA will share what's new with its expanded Canada network, e-PAQ Returns solution for global returns, and more.

The virtual portion of this year's event will take place on September 25-26, running from 8 AM to 2 PM PT each day. The eBay Open Virtual Event allows sellers from around the world to participate and engage, even if they cannot attend in person, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the valuable insights and networking opportunities provided.

"Asendia USA is committed to empowering eBay sellers with reliable global shipping solutions that enhance their ability to reach international customers," says Douglas Longobardi, Executive Vice President, Sales, Asendia USA. "We're honored to be involved with eBay Open 2024 and will continue to showcase our dedication to supporting eBay sellers in expanding their businesses across borders."

"We're thrilled to once again be a sponsor for eBay Open 2024," adds Mark Feinstein, Sr. Vice President, Business Development for Asendia USA. "This event is a premier gathering of retailers and eBay sellers, and we're excited to support the growth of the e-Commerce community by showcasing our commitment to world class logistics solutions."

Asendia USA is eager to participate in eBay Open 2024 and happy to be in the lineup as a Gold Sponsor again, reaffirming its commitment to helping e-commerce sellers grow their businesses on a global scale. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, meaningful networking opportunities, and a deeper understanding of Asendia USA's reliable shipping solutions.

For more information on eBay Open 2024, visit eBay Open .

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc