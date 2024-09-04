Curran Promotes Suicide Prevention Through Community Engagement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leverages Key Partnerships with Northwestern & AFSP-IL

DEKALB, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Curran Group and Curran Contracting are sponsoring and hosting the 2nd annual DeKalb County Out Of The Darkness Walk, taking place on September 14th in

DeKalb, IL. The event - organized by the American Foundation for Prevention (AFSP) and in partnership with the Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center - aims to raise awareness and funds to support suicide prevention efforts.

The Out Of The Darkness Walk is an annual event that brings communities together to support those affected by suicide and to raise awareness about mental health issues. This year,

Curran Contracting has set a goal to generate $36,000 in donations to support AFSP's critical work. All of the funds raised by the walk will stay local, being used to support mental health initiatives within the community.

"Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for men who work in our industry," explained Liz

Curran, Co-Chair of Curran Group's OOTD Board. "Mental health is a crucial issue that affects us all, and by supporting the Out Of The Darkness Walk, we hope to make a significant impact in our community and beyond."

Event Details:



Date: September 14th, 2024

Location: Hopkins Shelter at Hopkins Park, DeKalb, IL

On-sight Registration: 8:30 AM Event Start: 9:00 AM

The walk will start at the Hopkins Shelter in Hopkins Park and will include various activities, guest speakers, and opportunities to honor loved ones lost to suicide. Participants can register online and are encouraged to form teams to fundraise together.

Curran Contracting is calling on all community members in the Chicago area and surrounding regions - including Rockford, the Quad Cities, and other parts of north and central Illinois - to join this cause. By walking together, we can show support, spread hope, and save lives.

How to Participate:



Register: Sign up for the walk here.

Donate: Contribute to our fundraising goal at the link here. Share: Spread the word on social media using the hashtag #OutOfTheDarknessWalk and tagging @CurranContracting and @AFSP.

Curran Contracting will be posting regular updates and stories on their website and social media platforms leading up to the event, providing more insights into the event's purpose and how the community can get involved.

For more information about the Out Of The Darkness Walk and how you can help, please visit the

AFSP website or contact Sara Carlson at [email protected] .

Together, this event can bring light to the darkness of suicide and mental health issues.

About

Curran Contracting:

Curran Contracting is a leading construction and contracting company committed to community engagement and social responsibility. With a strong focus on building better communities, Curran Contracting supports various charitable initiatives and events throughout the year.

SOURCE Curran Contracting