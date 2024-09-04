Habitat For Humanity Canada Announces New SVP People And Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Coviello as Senior Vice-President, People and Impact, effective today. In this new role for the organization, Karen will lead Habitat's affiliate partnership strategy, as well as lead the organization's people and culture strategy.



"Habitat's impact is local, tangible and fueled by communities coming together in every part of our country. That is the foundation for how we will raise our impact for affordable homeownership. Karen's new role elevates this goal across our organization and brings a focus to how we continue to grow our capacity and joint strategy with our network and partners," said Pedro Barata, President & CEO.

The main engine of Habitat for Humanity's impact in Canada is 45 local Habitat organizations, located in communities from coast to coast to coast. Supported by the multi-faceted efforts of a national office, local Habitats bring communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership.

Karen's immediate priorities will include leading a series of strategic planning rounds with local Habitats to co-create new approaches to increasing network collaboration and impact. Supporting the continued operational success of local Habitats and the organization's social enterprise – a network of over 100 Habitat ReStores across the nation - will remain front and centre to Karen and her team.

"I am excited about this challenge, and I know our team and local Habitats are ready to take our work to a new level,” said Karen Coviello.“Having led a local Habitat organization myself, I know how challenging it can be to lead in a complex housing environment that is influenced by so many macro forces. And I also know the power that comes from working together from the ground-up, to build a Canada where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Activating a renewed people and talent strategy that continues to place equity, diversity and inclusion, and Reconciliation at the heart of Habitat's mission will be fundamental to Karen's new role on our Executive Leadership Team.

About Karen Coviello

Born and raised in the beautiful city of Saskatoon, Karen joined the Habitat Canada team in January 2021 as the VP Affiliate Success. Karen's professional roots lie in primary education, where she developed a passion for creating the space for others to flourish. Her proven talents are geared to create a successful learning organization: developing effective stakeholder engagement strategies, curriculum and workshop design, strategic planning, and guiding organizations through change initiatives.

Prior to joining Habitat Canada, Karen was the Habitat Waterloo Region CEO, served as a Waterloo City Councillor, and was a professor in Conestoga College's Business School. She was also the co-founder and principal of The Talent Business Solutions, a successful Waterloo start-up focused on delivering strategic management support to help not-for-profits grow, compete, and embrace change. Karen is an avid community volunteer, currently serving as the President & Chair of the Board of the YW of Kitchener-Waterloo.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 45 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit

For more information:

Jennifer Fowler

Director, Communications

Habitat for Humanity Canada

C: 437-317-8581

E: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at