COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's Mini Cake Bites are delicious, bite-sized cakes in flavors inspired by classic Drake's varieties: Pound Cake, Coffee Cake and Devils Food with chocolate chips.

"These portable, portion-controlled treats meet the snacking needs of busy families," said Chip Stenberg, Drake's associate brand manager. "With four mini cakes in each pouch, Drake's Mini Cake Bites are perfect for on-the-go snacking."



Drake's® Introduces Drake's Mini Cake Bites - Big flavors in a Mini Cake Bite.

Drake's Mini Cake Bites will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function will be available to consumers at .

While there, they can also visit the Drake's eCommerce site to have Drake's Mini Cake Bites delivered to their door.



As with all Drake's products, Mini Cake Bites are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union.

Consumers can look for the circle-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons.

ABOUT THE DRAKE'S BRAND

McKee Foods' Drake's brand is the cake bakery pioneer founded in New York City in 1896. By the early 1900's, Drake's® gained a passionate following across the Northeast that continues today. Drake's cakes can also be found along the East Coast and throughout the Southeast. Visit

to access our product locator or to purchase your favorite Drake's products on line and have them delivered to your home.

With a heritage in quality baking, Drake's is known for popular varieties including Devil Dogs®, Ring Dings®, Coffee Cakes, Funny Bones®, Yankee Doodles® and Yodels® cakes. Visit for more information or follow Drake's on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 7,000 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods for more information.

Contact: Mike Gloekler, Corporate Communications & PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

