GKM WI Announces September Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the first time, companies can learn about the in an event.

- Garry Moss, President & CEO of GKM WI

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GKM WI Global Chain, LLC (a Wisconsin Corporation), creators of The Wisconsin Platform, an innovative solution for intermodal traffic into and out of Wisconsin that increases supply-chain efficiencies, has announced its next Information Only Webinar will take place September 30, 2024 at 10:00 am. This is the first time this information will be shared online. The event is complimentary to attend but registration is required.

“Previously, informational seminars about the GKM WI TEU Intermodal Circuitous Platform were invitation only and held in person,” said Garry Moss, President and CEO of GKM WI and the creator of the Wisconsin TEU Intermodal Platform.“After 10 years of analysis without losing a single user, we're ready now to begin sharing our methods with more manufacturers throughout the state. We invite them all to join us virtually in September.”

From 2013–2023, GKM WI management analyzed 10 years of linear and non-linear data, to integrate the final piece of the Schematic Design's Circuitous Flow Model. With results for Imports quantified, attention turned to using the same model for companies that export. Key outcomes include but aren't limited to; elimination of Chassis Split, Pre-Pull, Drop, Overweight, Storage, Limited Access, Additional Drop, and TEU Termination (Demurrage) fees, and inventory management.

The results the company has achieved have now caught the attention of Departments of Transportation in surrounding states, many of whom have already registered to attend the September webinar. GKM has expanded the Platform to include TEU flow-analytics, management, and transload services for companies that import or export products in, KS, MI, MO, IA, IN, KY, MN, OH, and TN. But there are still many manufacturers and producers in Wisconsin who can benefit from the platform.

“The Platform began in Wisconsin, and this is where our focus remains,” Moss said.“Many manufacturers here are still seeking better practices to monitor variable costs associated with servicing TEUs. Exporters seek to reduce assessorial and other fees for door-to-door services. We can solve all of these problems, and also give importers the ability to remove products from the trailer upon arrival and integrate them into inventory without additional sorting or handling.”

Since the Platform launched 10 years ago, every company that has on-boarded is still a client. Over the same period, there haven't been any incidents resulting in damage during the transfer process, pallet builds that are per client specifications or delivering goods to final destinations.

To find out more about the upcoming webinar or to register, visit the company online .

About GKM WI

GKM WI Global Supply Chain, LLC (a Wisconsin Corporation) was founded in 2015 when it gathered data and created a series of inter-woven Silos to provide short and long-term solutions for TEU Intermodal services to and from Chicago. Based on this research, the WI Platform was written and received copyrights from the US Trademark Office. On October 16, 2015, GKM WI conducted the first pilot in Illinois and began boarding clients. Since then, the Platform has saved manufacturers in Wisconsin millions of dollars. Not a single client has ever left the platform. To learn more about the WI TEU Intermodal Platform and read client testimonials, visit .

Rick Grant

RGA Public Relations

+1 570-497-1026

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.