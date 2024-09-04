Mourning Declared In Lviv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv, Thursday, September 5, is declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of the Russian missile attack.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"We declare a day of mourning in Lviv on Thursday, September 5, in memory of all those who died as a result of the Russian attack on our city," wrote Sadovyi.
Read also: President Zelensky
on Russian night attack
:“ Terror must
be stopped
As reported by Ukrinform, in the early morning of September 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Lviv. Residential buildings were ablaze and two schools were damaged. The rescue operation is over by now, seven people are known to have been killed, including three minors, 64 are wounded, 12 people have been rescued.
MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108635821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.