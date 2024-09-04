Mourning Declared In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv, Thursday, September 5, is declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of the Russian missile attack.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"We declare a day of mourning in Lviv on Thursday, September 5, in memory of all those who died as a result of the Russian attack on our city," wrote Sadovyi.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early morning of September 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Lviv. Residential buildings were ablaze and two schools were damaged. The rescue operation is over by now, seven people are known to have been killed, including three minors, 64 are wounded, 12 people have been rescued.