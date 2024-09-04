Two Rate Cuts Not Enough To Ignite Summer Home Sales In The Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley Board recorded 1,067 sales in August, down by 13 per cent over last month and by 30 per cent over the 10-year seasonal average. August sales were the second slowest seasonally adjusted sales in a decade.

Inventory levels in the Fraser Valley dipped slightly in August with active listings at 8,626, down one per cent from July, but 37 per cent higher than August 2023.

“Despite two policy rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, buyers are still feeling the squeeze of overall affordability challenges in BC,” said Jeff Chadha, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.“With prices for single-family homes, townhouses and condos holding relatively flat year-over-year, many continue to face challenges buying their first home or moving up in the market, as reflected in seasonally slow August sales.”

New listings dropped nearly 20 per cent in August, to 2,778. With a sales-to-active listings ratio of 12 per cent, overall market conditions are just shy of a buyer's market. The market is considered balanced when the ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent. The last time the Fraser Valley dipped into buyer's market territory was spring 2020.

“Buyers continue to wait on the sidelines in anticipation of more cuts to the Bank of Canada's policy rate,” said FVREB CEO Baldev Gill.“However, we encourage anyone looking to get into the market to speak with their REALTOR® and lending professional to fully understand where interest rates may be heading in the coming months to determine the optimal long-term strategy.”

Across the Fraser Valley in August, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 33, while for a condo it was 32. Townhomes took, on average, 28 days to sell.

Benchmark prices in the Fraser Valley dipped again in August, with the composite Benchmark price at $992,800.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity



Single Family Detached: At $1,523,500, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.4 per cent compared to July 2024 and decreased 0.4 per cent compared to August 2023.

Townhomes: At $846,300, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 0.3 per cent compared to July 2024 and increased 0.1 per cent compared to August 2023. Apartments: At $546,200, the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 0.9 per cent compared to July 2024 and decreased 0.8 per cent compared to August 2023.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 5,207 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.