Carlson Gracie Winter Haven Honored With 2024 Best Of Florida Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carlson Gracie Winter Haven has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Award, a significant achievement that reflects the deep connection and impact the martial arts school has within the area.



The accolade, presented by GuidetoFlorida, highlights the overwhelming support Carlson Gracie Winter Haven has garnered from its community. With votes cast by dedicated students, families, and local supporters, the award is a tribute to the school's ongoing commitment to fostering personal growth and excellence through the disciplined practice of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.



Carlson Gracie Winter Haven offers a diverse range of classes, including Kids and Adults BJJ, Judo, MMA, and specialized programs like free self-defense courses for women. These offerings ensure that the school's mission-helping individuals of all ages become their best selves-is accessible to everyone.



“Our aim has always been to create an environment where growth happens both on and off the mat,” says the owner of Carlson Gracie Winter Haven.“We focus on incremental improvement every day, a philosophy that extends far beyond martial arts training.”



This philosophy has resonated powerfully within Winter Haven, where the school's emphasis on mutual respect, teamwork, and personal development has created a supportive and empowering atmosphere. The mantra "Train as a Team, Fight as a Family" is not just a slogan, but a lived experience for everyone who trains at Carlson Gracie Winter Haven.



Programs such as their homeschool classes and free summer self-defense sessions are more than services-they're a reflection of the school's commitment to building confidence and providing essential life skills to the community.



The recognition from the 2024 Best of Florida Award serves as a proud moment for Carlson Gracie Winter Haven, reinforcing the importance of the relationships they've built and the lives they've touched. At its core, Carlson Gracie Winter Haven is more than just a martial arts school-it's a place for personal growth, community connection, and becoming a better version of oneself.



Carlson Gracie Winter Haven

+1 863-210-8728

email us here

