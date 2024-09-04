Arthrex Launches Online Learning Tool For Orthopedic Patients

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrex,

a global leader in minimally invasive surgical and medical education, is pleased to announce the release of OrthoPedia Patient , an interactive digital platform that provides patients with access to easy-to-understand videos covering a comprehensive range of orthopedic conditions and treatments.

OrthoPedia Patient encourages a self-directed educational journey through the following topics:

“OrthoPedia Patient was created as part of our commitment to Helping Surgeons Treat Their Patients Better®."

All OrthoPedia Patient content is developed by clinical specialists, who are experts in their fields. Content is peer-reviewed by health care professionals, making OrthoPedia Patient one of the few peer-reviewed orthopedic resources for patients on the Internet.

A general overview of orthopedic anatomy and pathologiesA patient-friendly explanation of various treatment optionsSurgical animations of the latest techniquesSurgical technique videos of cutting edge, least invasive techniques demonstration (for optional viewing).

"OrthoPedia Patient was created as part of our long-standing commitment to medical education and our mission of Helping Surgeons Treat Their Patients Better®," said Arthrex President and Founder Reinhold Schmieding. "This comprehensive website provides health care professionals and patients understandable educational resources when navigating the most common orthopedic conditions, injuries and treatment options as surgical technology rapidly evolves."

All OrthoPedia Patient content is developed by clinical specialists, who are experts in their fields. Content is peer-reviewed by health care professionals, making OrthoPedia Patient one of the few peer-reviewed orthopedic resources for patients on the Internet. The platform will be continuously updated every week to reflect the latest orthopedic research, digital education and treatment standards.

"Our goal is to

make OrthoPedia the most advanced and complete online medical education platform available to healthcare professionals and patients around the world," said Senior Vice President of Medical Education, Christopher Adams, MD. "The launch of the patient-facing website is a critical milestone in achieving that goal."

For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" orthopedi .

About Arthrex

Arthrex, headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global leader in multispecialty minimally invasive surgical technology, scientific research, manufacturing and medical education. More than 40 years ago, Arthrex pioneered the field of arthroscopy and sports medicine. Today, we develop more than 1,000 new products and related procedures annually to advance minimally invasive orthopedics, trauma, spine, cardiothoracic, orthobiologics and arthroplasty innovation worldwide. The company also specializes in the latest 4K multispecialty surgical visualization and OR integration technology solutions.

For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Arthrex, Inc.