Cinnamon In Wound Care: A Natural Solution To Malodor Management

Wound malodors are common. They can stem from bacterial and fungal infections in chronic wound beds, creating highly uncomfortable smells that degrade the quality of life for patients and caregivers alike. Cinesteam® has developed a secondary dressing that can go on top of primary dressings (i.e. it does not come in contact with the wound itself) to effectively resolve the issue of wound malodors.

recently highlighted how desperate many patients' circumstances can become when they are faced with ongoing wound malodors. This complicates and exacerbates the already difficult healing process of long-term or chronic wounds. The damage can take multiple forms, as well.

For instance, the physical discomfort of the smell itself can feel inescapable. Emotional and social problems can occur due to isolation and embarrassment. At times, the distress can even interfere with the frequency and consistency of treatment.

While there are solutions to address wound malodors, they are often invasive or ineffective. Cinesteam® has developed a medical device that uses the natural deodorizing power of cinnamon to effectively and safely address unpleasant smells emanating from wound beds.

"Cinesteam is the first natural-based dressing to manage and reduce bad smells from malodorous wounds and improve your quality of life," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "The sachet is carefully designed to adsorb foul odors and replace them with the spice's pleasant, universally recognized scent. This goes beyond masking odors. It removes unwanted VOCs from the air and replaces them with a desirable alternative."

The result of this eloquent and accessible solution is a higher quality of life for patients managing malodorous wounds. It empowers them to reclaim their confidence, stay comfortable while rehabilitating, and focus on consistent treatment.

About Cinesteam® :

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare and cemagcare .

