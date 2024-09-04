(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 3 September 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
| Votes For (or at the Chairman's discretion)
| Against
| No
| Description
| % Votes Cast
| 1
| To receive the Report and Accounts
| 99.85%
| 0.15%
| 2
| To approve the Directors' remuneration report
| 94.98%
| 5.02%
| 3
| To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company
| 97.85%
| 2.15%
| 4
| To re-elect Philippa Latham as a Director of the Company
| 97.13%
| 2.87%
| 5
| To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
| 96.17%
| 3.83%
| 6
| To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company
| 98.09%
| 1.91%
| 7
| To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
| 98.54%
| 1.46%
| 8
| To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration
| 99.14%
| 0.86%
| 9
| To increase the Directors' aggregate remuneration cap
| 89.09%
| 10.91%
| 10
| Authority to allot shares
| 96.30%
| 3.70%
| 11
| Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
| 93.15%
| 6.85%
| 12
| Authority to purchase own shares
| 99.18%
| 0.82%
| 13
| To change the notice period required for General Meetings
| 93.50%
| 6.50%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
4 September 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
