9/4/2024 8:01:18 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 3 September 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman's discretion) Against
No Description % Votes Cast
1 To receive the Report and Accounts 99.85% 0.15%
2 To approve the Directors' remuneration report 94.98% 5.02%
3 To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company 97.85% 2.15%
4 To re-elect Philippa Latham as a Director of the Company 97.13% 2.87%
5 To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 96.17% 3.83%
6 To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company 98.09% 1.91%
7 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.54% 1.46%
8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration 99.14% 0.86%
9 To increase the Directors' aggregate remuneration cap 89.09% 10.91%
10 Authority to allot shares 96.30% 3.70%
11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 93.15% 6.85%
12 Authority to purchase own shares 99.18% 0.82%
13 To change the notice period required for General Meetings 93.50% 6.50%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

4 September 2024

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

