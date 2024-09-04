Agility Wraps Up Successful Sponsorship of LOYAC’s KON Program

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) KUWAIT – Sep. 3, 2024 – Agility, a services, infrastructure and innovation company, announced the successful completion of its sponsorship of the ninth edition of the KON Social Entrepreneurship Program, organized by LOYAC. The program, which wrapped up last week, provided 50 students aged 12 to 16 with five weeks of intensive training in business management skills.

Designed in partnership with Babson College—a U.S. institution of higher learning that specializes in entrepreneurial leadership—the KON program aims to immerse young students in essential business skills. Participants gain leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills through hands-on workshops led by experienced industry professionals.

This year’s program showcased exceptional presentations from participating students, making the task of selecting the winning teams particularly challenging for the judging committee. Comprised of members from the sponsoring companies, including Agility, the judging committee was thoroughly impressed by the high caliber of work and effort presented by the students.

Since 2006, Agility has been a strategic partner of LOYAC, supporting Kuwaiti youth through specialized courses and initiatives in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Agility's commitment to education and skill-building has positively impacted over 687,000 young people since 2014. Nearly 50% of those in the program have been girls and young women.



Agility backs community-enabling initiatives and has partnerships in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana, India and Egypt, among other countries. In the last decade, Agility has reached more than 2.3 million people, providing funding for youth education, entrepreneurship, employment and digital training, and responding with resources in the aftermath of natural disasters and complex humanitarian emergencies.





