Egypt Denounces Terrorist Attack In Nigeria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Wednesday emphatically condemned a "terrorist" attack by suspected in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State, which left scores of people dead or injured.

In a press release, the Egyptian Foreign said Egypt fully backs the and people of Nigeria in their efforts to fight all forms of violence, extremism and and to maintain security and stability in the country.

It also voiced sincere condolence to the Nigerian government and the families of the over this "appalling act", wishing a swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

At least 81 people were reportedly killed, and several others injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State.

Boko Haram and several other terrorist groups have been launching attacks in northeastern Nigeria for 15 years, killing more than 40,000 people. (end)

ism









MENAFN04092024000071011013ID1108634627