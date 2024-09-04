BTC/USD Signal Today - 04/09: Bearish As Risks Rise (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view



Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 55,000.

Add a stop-loss at 61,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.



Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 61,000. Add a stop-loss at 55,000.

Bullish view

Bitcoin price held relatively steady even as American tumbled to their lowest levels in almost a month. The BTC/USD pair remained stuck at 58,163, where it has been at in the past few weeks.

US stocks continued their recent sell-off, with the tumbling by over 630 points and the 100 falling by 746 points. Nvidia, the most popular stock in the US, dropped to $108, its lowest point since August 12. It remains in a deep bear market after falling by over 23% from its highest level this year.

Other popular equities like the Microsoft, Tesla, and Apple also dropped sharply as the sell-off accelerated. This sell-off happened after Tom Lee, a popular analyst who heads Fundstrat, warned that equities were likely to crash by over 7% in the next two months as traders focus on the general election.

Therefore, Bitcoin has done relatively well during this consolidation phase. In some instances, Bitcoin tends to move in sync with American equities because the two are seen as risky assets.

Bitcoin price also wavered after the US published weak manufacturing PMI numbers. Reports by the ISM and S&P Global confirmed that the sector remained in a contraction phase in August this year.

The silver lining of these numbers is that the Federal Reserve will likely start cutting interest rates later this month. With the softening accelerating, and crude oil falling, the bank may deliver a jumbo cut of 0.50%.

Bitcoin also wavered as gold jumped to a record high of $2,500 while bond yields retreated. The 10-year and 30-year dropped to 3.8% and 4.13%, respectively/USD technical analysis

The daily chart shows that Bitcoin peaked at 73,780 in March and has been in a steady downtrend since then. It has formed a series of lower lows and lows. The peaks of this pattern were at $73,780, $72,000 and $70,000.

The BTC/USD pair has slipped below the 50-day moving average, meaning that it remains under intense pressure.

More data shows that volume in the spot and futures market has continued falling after reaching a peak in March. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a downward trend and has moved below the neutral point.

Therefore, with stocks falling, there is a risk that the BTC/USD pair will retreat to the support at 55,000.

