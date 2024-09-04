Taylor Fritz reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at US Open after defeating Alexander Zverev

(MENAFN) Taylor Fritz reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open after an intense match against Alexander Zverev late Tuesday. The No. 12 seed and leading American player triumphed with scores of 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, and 7-6 in a quarterfinal match that stretched over three hours and 26 minutes. Played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the match was marked by its high level of competition and endurance. Fritz's victory propels him into the semifinals, where he will face the winner of the match between world No. 20 Frances Tiafoe and No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.



In the women's bracket, Emma Navarro also made headlines by advancing to her first career Grand Slam semifinal. Navarro, ranked No. 13, defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets with scores of 6-2 and 7-5 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Her performance was solid and decisive, marking a significant milestone in her career. Navarro’s win means she will compete against the victor of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng in the semifinals on Thursday.



Navarro's achievement underscores a notable rise in her career, as she has consistently demonstrated strong performances throughout the tournament. Her progression to the semifinals reflects her impressive form and resilience on the court. The upcoming match will be a critical test of her skills and determination as she aims for a place in the final.



For both Fritz and Navarro, the semifinal appearances represent a significant accomplishment in their careers, showcasing their talent and hard work. As the US Open continues, fans and analysts will be closely watching to see how these promising players fare in their upcoming matches and whether they can further their success in this prestigious tournament.

