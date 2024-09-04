Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market To Reach $20.8 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global automotive scroll e-compressor is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in electric vehicle adoption, stringent emission regulation, and advancement in electric compressor technology. WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

The overall growth and trends within the automotive industry significantly impact the demand for scroll e-compressors. Factors such as increasing vehicle production, rising consumer demand for comfort features, and regulatory requirements for improved energy efficiency drive the adoption of advanced HVAC systems powered by scroll e-compressors. The shift towards electric vehicles is a major driver of growth for the Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market. EVs require efficient and reliable electric compressors for their climate control systems, creating a significant demand for scroll e-compressors. Government incentives, environmental regulations, and technological advancements in EVs further accelerate this demand. Request Sample of the Report on Automotive Scroll e-Compressor Market Forecast 2033: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2022

$6.6 billion

Market Size in 2032

$20.8 billion

CAGR

12.6

% No. of Pages in Report

324 Segments Covered

Type, Material, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region

Drivers

Rise in Electric Vehicle Adoption

Stringent Emission Regulation

Advancement in Electric Compressor Technology

Opportunities

integration with connected car ecosystems

Restraint

Infrastructure Challenges

Technical Integration Challenges



Segment Highlights

By Type

The below 25 cc segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The below 25cc segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automotive scroll e-compressor market due to the increasing demand for compact and fuel-efficient vehicles, where smaller engines require efficient and space-saving scroll e-compressors for climate control systems.



By Material

The steel segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The steel segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automotive scroll e-compressor market due to steel's durability, cost-effectiveness, and widespread availability, making it a preferred material for manufacturing scroll e-compressors, especially for high-volume automotive applications.



By Vehicle Type

The sedan segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The steel segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automotive scroll e-compressor market due to sedans often being equipped with advanced climate control systems, where scroll e-compressors offer superior efficiency, compactness, and quiet operation, meeting consumer demands for comfort and performance in this vehicle category.

By Sales Channel

The Aftermarket segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The aftermarket segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automotive scroll e-compressor market due to the increasing demand for replacement and upgrade options for existing vehicles. As consumers seek to improve the efficiency and performance of their vehicles' air conditioning systems, aftermarket scroll e-compressors offer a convenient solution, providing enhanced cooling capabilities and energy efficiency. Additionally, the aftermarket segment benefits from a wide range of vehicle models and customization options, catering to diverse consumer preferences and vehicle requirements.

By Region

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Aisa-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the gear market by 2032 owing to the region's rapid industrialization, increasing vehicle production, and a growing automotive aftermarket. Additionally, factors such as the rising adoption of electric vehicles, stringent emission regulations, and technological advancements in automotive HVAC systems contribute to the strong demand for scroll e-compressors in Asia-Pacific. The region's expanding middle class, urbanization, and infrastructure development further drive the need for efficient climate control solutions, fueling the growth of the Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Players:



Denso Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Hanon Systems

Sanden Holdings Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Panasonic Corporation LG Electronics Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Automotive scroll e-compressor Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Development:



In March 2024, the Fors collaborated with Seeing Machine; through this collaboration, Seeing Machine offered Fors accredited operators its world-leading driver fatigue and distraction solution. The solution is based on Seen Machine automotive-grade safety technology driven by decades of human factors research with monitoring and intervention by people. Used by more than 800 fleets globally, Guardian combines artificial intelligence with computer vision to monitor a driver's state and intervene when necessary to prevent the potentially devastating consequences of fatigue and distraction.

In January 2021, the Molex a prominent global provider of connectivity and electronics solutions, unveiled an accelerometer-based Road Noise Cancelling (RNC) sensor, marking the debut of a novel range of automotive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) sensors. These cutting-edge sensors represent a breakthrough in automotive technology, designed to address the challenge of unwanted road, wind, and heating, ventilation, and air condition (HVAC) car noise. By leveraging advanced ANC technology, these sensors actively mitigate low-frequency sounds that contribute to driver fatigue, enhancing the overall driving experience and promoting driver comfort and safety on the road. In June 2021, the Omnitracs launched SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+, the latest iteration of its SmartSense technology. This advanced system integrates cab-facing cameras and sensors equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision capabilities. By employing AI algorithms, it can detect potential signs of driver sleepiness, drowsiness, cell phone usage, smoking, and general inattention. Upon detection, the system promptly alerts drivers to take corrective action, helping prevent collisions and enhance overall road safety.

