Super Soler Takes Vuelta Glory At Lagos De Covadonga

Third win of La Vuelta and 69th of season for UAE ​

Marc Soler showed grit and determination to take home the victory on a memorable stage 16 of the Vuelta España from Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga (181.5km).

With three third places to his name already in this Vuelta the Catalan rider was finally rewarded for his combativity, attacking his remaining breakaway rivals Max Poole (DSM Firmenich) and Filippo Zana (Jayco AlUla) inside the last -5km to take a solo victory, the third Vuelta win of his career.

Jay Vine and Isaac Del Toro also animated the break and worked hard to maintain a sizeable gap of over 6 minutes heading into the base of the final climb.

Vine also now moves into the lead of the mountains classification after the unfortunate withdrawal of Wout Van Aert (Visma LAB). UAE Team Emirates continue to lead the teams classification heading into stage 17 from Arnuero to Santander (141.5km).

Soler:

“I feel really happy with this win. It feels like all the effort I've made in this Vuelta has been rewarded. I was on the limit for the whole climb, but I also saw the others were weakening a bit and I kept my rhythm. Max Poole was the man to beat, and I saw a lull in one section, and I just went for it and it paid off. I dedicate the win to my wife and kids.”

Stage 16 results

1 Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 4:44:46

2 Poole (DSM Firmenich) +18”

3 Zana (Jayco AlUla) +23”

4 Vine (UAE Team Emirates) +57”

6 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) +1'29”



