KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA)

1990 -- Kuwait paid for and other allowances for Kuwaitis abroad during the Iraq invasion and of State of Kuwait in 1990-91.

1996 -- The State of Kuwait hosted, for the first time, the Gulf Karate Championship which featured 137 participants. Kuwait won the with 23 medals, including 15 gold, three silver and five bronze.

2000 -- The Kuwaiti Volunteer Work Committee was proclaimed, chaired by Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2005 -- The State of Kuwait granted USD 500 million in aid for hurricane Katrina victims in the US.

2006 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir and Crown Prince signed a decree transferring sector of tourism and intellectual property from the Ministry of Information to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

2016 -- Kuwait Health Ministry announced that the Nuclear Medicine Center had gained the European Award of Excellence.

2018 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) ignited permanent flame in clean fuel project at Abdullah Port refinery.

2021 -- Kuwaiti academic Dr. Shafiq Al-Ghabra passed away at age 68. He was a professor of political science at Kuwait University (KU) and he held various posts during his career including head of the Kuwaiti media bureau in Washington 1998-2022. He was editor-in-chief for KU sociology magazine and director of strategic planning at the university. Al-Ghabra was former dean and founder of American University in Kuwait and he was author of various publications and specialized studies.